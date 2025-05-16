The Blue Jays are hoping Sandlin (lat) will be ready to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sandlin has been throwing on flat ground from 120 feet and is almost ready to test things out from the bump. The right-handed reliever has been sidelined since late April with a right lat strain.
