The Guardians traded Sandlin to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Spencer Horwitz was sent to the Guardians in return for Sandlin and Andres Gimenez. Sandlin departs Cleveland after playing for the Guardians for the first four seasons of his career. He finishes his tenure there with a 3.27 ERA across 195.1 innings and a 3.75 ERA in 68 appearances during his final season.