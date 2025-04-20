The Blue Jays placed Sandlin on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right lat strain.

This is a significant blow to Toronto's bullpen, as Sandlin has been a key member of the unit this season with a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over eight innings while notching a save and two holds. It's not yet clear if he'll need to miss more than the minimum 15 games, but to make up for his absence, fellow righty relievers Paxton Schultz and Dillon Tate were called up from the minors while righty Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment.