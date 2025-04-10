Sandlin earned his first save of the 2025 season in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win against the Red Sox, striking out one batter in a scoreless 11th frame.

Sandlin got the call for the save opportunity in the bottom of the 11th inning after Jeff Hoffman tossed two scoreless frames. Sandlin was able to get the job done in just nine pitches (seven strikes) to earn his first save of 2025 and second in his major-league career. Across his first five outings of the season, Sandlin has given up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out six in five frames.