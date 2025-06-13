Sandlin (lat) allowed four runs on four hits and no walks in one-third of an inning during Thursday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo, asd

Sandlin made a pair of rehab outings in the Florida Complex League and has had his assignment shifted to Triple-A. The 28-year-old allowed a pair of homers in Thursday's appearance, but, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic the Blue Jays are more focused on how he bounces back from the outing. He'll likely need another appearance or two before being activated from the 15-day injured list.