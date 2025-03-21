Sandlin walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The former Guardian was dealt to the Blue Jays in January and appears locked into a bullpen spot, albeit likely only in middle relief to begin the season. Sandlin has posted an 8:3 K:BB through five spring innings with a 3.60 ERA, but he's behind Yimi Garcia and Chad Green in the pecking order for set-up work in front of closer Jeff Hoffman.