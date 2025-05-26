Sandlin (lat) is throwing a bullpen Monday at the Blue Jays' Florida complex, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sandlin has been on the shelf since April 20 due to a strained right lat and Monday's session will be Sandlin's first time throwing off a mound since sustaining the injury. The 28-year-old is likely at least a week away from being activated from the 15-day injured list.