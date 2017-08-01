Blue Jays' Nick Tepesch: Being considered for starting gig
Tepesch is a candidate to fill one of Toronto's two vacancies in its starting rotation, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Following the trade of Francisco Liriano to Houston, and with Cesar Valdez failing to capitalize on his crack at the rotation, Tepesch is closing in on making his Blue Jays debut. The right-hander made 39 starts for Texas in 2013 and 2014, but has appeared in just two MLB contests since. He owns an unappealing big-league ERA of 4.69 with 137 strikeouts over 224.2 career innings, but the 28-year-old has done well at Triple-A in recent years. If he does get called up, Tepesch may be worth a look for owners in deep leagues that are desperate for pitching.
