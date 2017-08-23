Tepesch (paternity) may be an odd man out regarding Toronto's rotation moving forward, with Tom Koehler entering the fold for Thursday's game against the Rays, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Tepesch struggled during his previous outing Saturday, giving up a pair of runs on five hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings against the Cubs. He hasn't provided much in his four starts this season, posting a 5.17 ERA and 1.98 WHIP while only striking out nine over 15.2 innings. There hasn't been any official word on whether the right-hander will be replaced in the coming days, but the with JA Happ set to take the mound Friday, Tepesch will either pick up a start this weekend, or quite possibly head to the bullpen for the rest of the season.