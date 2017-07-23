Tepesch (elbow) was traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 28-year-old hurler has been out since late May with a right elbow impingement, but the Blue Jays were intrigued by him enough to trade for his services. He'll need a little more time on the 7-day disabled list prior to returning to the fray, but he'll likely act as organizational pitching depth after that.