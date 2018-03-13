Blue Jays' Nick Tepesch: Inks minors deal with Toronto
Tepesch signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays earlier this month, Jacob Rosenfarb of FanRagSports.com reports.
The deal didn't include an invitation to the Blue Jays' major-league camp, despite the right-hander having covered 15.2 innings over four MLB outings with Minnesota and Toronto in 2017. Tepesch didn't find much success in either locale, but will return to the Blue Jays organization and presumably attempt to revive his career in the high minors. He'll likely fill a rotation spot at Triple-A Buffalo or work as a long man out of the bullpen.
