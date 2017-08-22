Tepesch was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tepesch will be away from the team for a maximum of three games while he awaits the birth of his child. Due to the Blue Jays' off day Monday, the team wouldn't have needed Tepesch until their games either Friday or Saturday against the Rays, so the right-hander's absence for a few days won't force manager John Gibbons to alter his rotation. The Blue Jays called up Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo to provide some extra depth in the meantime.