Tepesch was recalled by the Blue Jays prior to his scheduled start Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Cesar Valdez (shoulder) sidelined, Tepesch will take over the vacant rotation spot for Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees. The right-hander lasted just 1.2 innings in a spot start for the Twins earlier this season, allowing seven runs (one earned) before being traded to the Blue Jays. Barring a phenomenal performance, Tepesch will likely cede his roster spot and head back to Triple-A Buffalo within the coming week.