Blue Jays' Nick Tepesch: Short outing Saturday
Tepesch struck out three and didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Saturday against the Cubs.
Tepesch struggled Saturday -- throwing just 67 pitches and registering his shortest outing as a Blue Jay -- after tossing a quality start and earning his first win of the season last week. He now owns an unimpressive 5.17 ERA and 9:9 K:BB through four big-league starts, and he may be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the rotation with Joe Biagini nearing a promotion. Even if he is given another start, which would likely come Friday against the Twins, he isn't a viable fantasy option.
