Tepesch (elbow) made his return from the disabled list with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three in two innings of relief for the Bisons.

Tepesch threw 46 pitches (28 strikes) in the outing Tuesday, so it's safe to say that his elbow is feeling fine. Now that he's back and healthy, he'll act as an organizational depth piece for the remainder of the season in the Blue Jays' organization.