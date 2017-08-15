Tepesch (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's win over the Rays. He did not record a strikeout.

Tepesch epitomized pitching to contact in this one, calling his defense into action on all 18 outs he recorded in this effective outing. His only real mistake came on a solo home run by Wilson Ramos in the second inning, a two-run shot by Josh Donaldson provided all the run support necessary for the victory. Tepesch had not fated well in either of his previous two appearances this season, but this performance should keep him in the rotation for the time being. He will next take the ball Saturday against the Cubs.