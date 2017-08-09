Blue Jays' Nick Tepesch: Will start for Jays on Wednesday
Manager John Gibbons confirmed Tepesch will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Tepesch will make his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from the Twins in late-July. The right-hander has 44 big-league games (41 starts) under his belt, and owns a 4.69 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 224.2 innings. In a corresponding move, Matt Dermody will be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
