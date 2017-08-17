Blue Jays' Norichika Aoki: Returns to starting nine Thursday
Aoki (illness) is batting atop of the order and playing in right field for Thursday's series finale against Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Aoki has been battling an illness for the better part of the last week, but he's set to make his first start since Aug. 9 for Thursday's contest. Since July 25, Aoki has played in just nine of 21 possible games, and is hitting .143/.174/.286 during that span.
