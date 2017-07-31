Blue Jays' Norichika Aoki: Shipped to Toronto
The Astros are sending Aoki and a minor-league player to be named to the Blue Jays for Francisco Liraino, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros are clearing up their outfield with this trade. Aoki is batting .272/.323/.371 with two homers and five stolen bases this year over 224 plate appearances, but for a club intent on adding Derek Fisher to their everyday outfield, at least for this season, Aoki didn't fit. It'll be hard for him to wrestle much time from scorching Blue Jays outfielder Steven Pearce, but AL-only players can steal at least one start from Aoki per week if they need deep outfield help.
