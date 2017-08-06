Blue Jays' Norichika Aoki: Starting in left Sunday vs. Houston
Aoki is starting in left field and hitting eighth for Sunday's game in Houston.
Aoki will take over in left to give veteran Steve Pearce a rest. Sunday will mark Aoki's first start since coming over to the Jays from Houston via a July 31 trade.
