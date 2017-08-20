Blue Jays' Norichika Aoki: Starting in left Sunday
Aoki is starting in left field and batting eighth Sunday against the Cubs.
Sunday will mark Aoki's second start in the team's last 11 games. The 35-year-old's playing time has been cut into since going just 3-for-17 (.176) over his first eight contests with the Jays. With Aoki in the lineup, Steve Pearce hits the bench for his weekly day of rest.
