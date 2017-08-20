Play

Aoki is starting in left field and batting eighth Sunday against the Cubs.

Sunday will mark Aoki's second start in the team's last 11 games. The 35-year-old's playing time has been cut into since going just 3-for-17 (.176) over his first eight contests with the Jays. With Aoki in the lineup, Steve Pearce hits the bench for his weekly day of rest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast