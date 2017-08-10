Blue Jays' Norichika Aoki: Unavailable with illness
Manager John Gibbons said Aoki was unavailable for Thursday's game due to an illness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Aoki is dealing with an extremely high fever, and he may not even be at the stadium for Thursday's series finale. Consider him day-to-day for now, while the Blue Jays work with a limited bench of Ezequiel Carrera, Raffy Lopez and Darwin Barney.
