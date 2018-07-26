Drake was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Thursday.

Drake was designated for assignment by the Angels earlier this week but is set to join his fourth organization in 2018 following this transaction. The right-hander will provide additional depth within the Blue Jays' system after accumulating a 7.01 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 25.2 innings of work at the big-league level this season.

