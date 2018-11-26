Drake was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Monday.

Drake will rejoin the Blue Jays -- one of five teams he pitched for in 2018 -- after being designated for assignment by Tampa Bay last week. The veteran reliever compiled a 5.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB across 47.2 big-league frames in 2018. It wouldn't be surprising if the Blue Jays attempted to pass him through waivers before the start of the 2019 campaign.

