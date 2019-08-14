Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Flashing power potential

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored for the GCL Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Still only 17 years old, Martinez is already flashing gap power in his first taste of rookie ball, as nearly half of his 30 hits so far have gone for extra bases. His .273/.339/.482 slash line is impressive for his age and comes with seven doubles, five triples and two homers, and as he fills out and matures, more of those hard-hit balls should start flying over the fence. The Jays won't rush him up the ladder, but the organization's No. 4 fantasy prospect is already knocking on the door of the overall top 100 and could receive some serious dynasty-league helium over the winter.