Martinez went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and an additional run scored for Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has six hits in the last two days, including a double and three homers, to snap a 1-for-34 slump over his prior nine contests. Martinez has slugged 22 home runs in 78 games for the Fisher Cats this season, but that power comes with a .214 batting average, a 6.0 percent walk rate and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate. Until he learns to control the strike zone better, it's hard to project that Martinez will be a consistent offensive force in the majors. His age does offer some optimism that he can make the necessary adjustments and reach his impressive ceiling, however.