Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Inks $3.5 million deal with Blue Jays

Martinez agreed to a $3.5 million deal with the Blue Jays on Monday.

A shortstop from the Dominican Republic who will likely end up at third base, Martinez was ranked as the No. 4 and No. 7 prospect from this July 2 international signing class by MLB.com and Baseball America, respectively. He received the largest signing bonus among the 16-year-olds in this class. It's easy to see why Martinez projects to offer plus power down the road, as he generates easy loft via his loopy swing, but that swing may need to be tweaked if he is to hit for a high average and hit the ball consistently to all fields. He is a thick 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, and could end up growing into a prototypical third baseman's body. Martinez will not be a threat on the bases, so his fantasy value will be tied to his power and batting average.