Martinez is hitting .231/.303/.574 with 11 homers and a 6:37 BB:K across 29 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

He's done exactly one thing well this year, and that's hitting the ball over the fence. In fact, he's homered in three of the Fisher Cats' last four games -- and he even drew two walks Tuesday, representing a full third of his season total. (Of course, he also struck out three times in that game.) There's some bad BABIP luck (.233) at play here, but a 31.1 percent strikeout rate and 5.3 percent walk rate don't lend themselves to a good batting average. The good news is that Martinez, just 20 years old, is one of the youngest players in Double-A. Managers in dynasty formats would do well to stay patient with him.