Martinez was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Martinez has impressive power in his right-handed bat, but has struggled to hit for average in his time as a professional, with a .203 clip for Double-A New Hampshire largely due to his 140 strikeouts over 489 plate appearances. If he can keep the contact issues in check, he has a chance to be a strong fantasy option in the coming years.