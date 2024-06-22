Martinez went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Guardians.
Getting his first career MLB start while batting eighth as the second baseman, Martinez poked a single up the middle to lead off the sixth inning for his first career hit, but the rest the Toronto offense failed to bring him around to score. The 22-year-old also committed his first career error, and defense remains the biggest obstacle between him and a regular spot in the lineup. Martinez seems likely to head back to Triple-A Buffalo once Bo Bichette (calf) gets healthy, but if the Blue Jays become sellers at the trade deadline, a permanent spot could open up in the majors for the top prospect.
