Martinez was suspended for 80 games for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment program, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Two days after making his major-league debut against the Guardians on Friday, Martinez was suspended by the league after testing positive for clomiphene. In a statement following Martinez's suspension, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins fully supported the league's suspension of the 22-year-old prospect and said that the Blue Jays "will do everything in our power to ensure [Martinez] has learned from this mistake," per Davidi. The suspension will keep Martinez out of action until the tail end of the season, with a possible return date of Sept. 23 lining up with the start of the Blue Jays' penultimate series of the season against the Red Sox.