Martinez went 2-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Triple-A Buffalo's 16-4 rout of Columbus on Sunday.

The 22-year-old might be the hottest hitter in the minor leagues right now. Martinez has a 15-game hit streak going in which he's slashing .361/.418/.754, and all six of his homers on the season for Buffalo have come in the last seven contests. The Blue Jays have been mixing and matching four different players at the keystone so far with solid results -- the team sits in the top 10 in OPS, wOBA and wRC+ from the second-base position with an aggregate .252/.329/.413 slash line -- but Martinez's performance at the highest level of the minors is getting hard to ignore. A promotion seems likely sooner rather than later.