Lopez has been added to the Blue Jays' taxi squad in the even Santiago Espinal (wrist) needs to miss time, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Lopez was one of the last spring training cuts by the Blue Jays but has gotten off to a slow start at Triple-A Buffalo with just a .476 OPS. The utility player has seen brief action in the majors each of the previous two seasons.
