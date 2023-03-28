Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Nathan Lukes beat Lopez out for the final position player spot on Toronto's roster. The versatile 24-year-old should get another shot with the big club soon enough.
