Lopez (oblique) began rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin on Saturday and has gone hitless with a walk and RBI over eight plate appearances through two games.

Lopez is eventually expected to advance to Triple-A Buffalo, where he currently resides on the 7-day injured list after hurting his oblique during spring training. The 23-year-old possesses a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster and when healthy, he should be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the big club requires an extra infielder at any point.