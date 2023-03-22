Lopez (groin) will be available as a reserve in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Lopez isn't guaranteed to play Wednesday, but after resuming full baseball activities earlier this week without incident, he looks like he's made a recovery from the left groin injury he picked up while recently playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. The 24-year-old is in the mix for a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster as a utility man.