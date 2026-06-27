Blue Jays' Owen Carapellotti: Traded to Toronto

The Athletics traded Carapellotti to the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for Hayden Juenger.

Carapellotti signed with the A's as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and has spent all of 2026 at Single-A, where he's slashed .267/.389/.627 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored through 75 plate appearances. However, he's been on the injured list since late May with an undisclosed injury. If the 23-year-old backstop continues to hit well after he's activated, he could make a push to reach High-A Vancouver by the end of the season.