Espino signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Espino was a heavily-used swingman with the Nationals from 2021-22, collecting a 4.56 ERA over 77 appearances (29 starts). In 2023 he spent most of the year at Triple-A Rochester while also missing time with a flexor strain in his right ring finger. The veteran right-hander will turn 37 next month and seems likely to open the 2024 campaign in Triple-A Buffalo's rotation.