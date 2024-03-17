Espino allowed three runs on six hits over four innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 37-year-old right-hander built up to 65 pitches (47 strikes) as the Blue Jays keep their options open for the rotation with both Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Alek Manoah (shoulder) expected to miss the start of the season. Espino's posted an impressive 16:2 K:BB through 12 innings this spring, but he's served up three homers, including a two-run shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the third inning Saturday. Bowden Francis seems locked into one of the available rotation spots, leaving Mitch White as Espino's main competition for the other.