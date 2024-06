Triple-A Buffalo placed Espino on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with an unspecified injury.

Espino hadn't pitched for Buffalo since May 30 before he was deactivated. The 37-year-old right-hander made two appearances for the Blue Jays earlier in the season and still possesses a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster, but he's pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level since mid-April. He owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB in 43.1 innings over his nine starts with Buffalo.