Blue Jays' Patrick Kivlehan: Invited to big-league camp
Kivlehan signed a minor-league deal to remain with Toronto on Monday.
Kivlehan receives an invitation to major-league camp as part of the deal. Heading into his age-30 season with a career .208/.302/.401 slash line in 242 plate appearances at the highest level, he's a long shot at best to break camp with the team.
