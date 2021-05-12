Murphy (shoulder) completed an 18-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to throw again later this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murphy has been shut down since the beginning of spring training due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Due to the length of his shutdown, Murphy will likely need multiple weeks to build up for starting duty. He'll likely be ticketed for the Triple-A Buffalo rotation once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
