Blue Jays' Patrick Murphy: Heads to Double-A
The Blue Jays optioned Murphy to Double-A New Hampshire on March 9.
Murphy retains a spot on the 40-man roster for the second season in a row, but his big-league debut doesn't appear to be imminent. The 24-year-old underwhelmed in his first full season at New Hampshire in 2019, posting a 4.71 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 84 innings.
