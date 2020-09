Murphy was called up by the Blue Jays as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

If Murphy gets into either game, it will be his big-league debut. It will also be his first game above Double-A. He posted a mediocre 4.71 ERA at that level in 18 starts for New Hampshire last season, though that came with a 3.35 ERA and a solid combination of a 23.6 percent strikeout rate, 7.4 percent walk rate and 51.1 percent groundball rate.