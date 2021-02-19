General manager Ross Atkins said Friday that Murphy (shoulder) is dealing with an AC joint injury and isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but the issue will affect the 25-year-old's buildup enough in spring training to delay his start to the season. Murphy made his big-league debut late in 2020 and pitched well out of the bullpen with one earned run allowed over six innings,