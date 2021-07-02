The Blue Jays optioned Murphy to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murphy allowed a hit and walked a batter in 1.2 innings of scoreless work Thursday against Seattle, but yielded three runs (two earned) while recording just one out Wednesday. Even in one of the league's worst bullpens, Murphy's 6.43 ERA through seven innings merited a demotion to Triple-A. Nick Allgeyer and Anthony Castro were recalled Friday to join the bullpen also now without Tyler Chatwood (neck).
