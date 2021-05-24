Murphy (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Low-A Dunedin on Sunday, working 1.1 innings while giving up to runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two.

The Blue Jays are likely planning to stretch Murphy out for starting duty at Triple-A Buffalo once he's ultimately reinstated from the 60-day injured list, so he could make a couple more appearances at the lower levels of the minors before he's exposed to tougher competition. Murphy has been recovering from an AC joint in his right shoulder, an injury he suffered while working out shortly before spring training.