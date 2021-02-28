Murphy (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Murphy had a delayed start to spring training due to an AC joint injury, and he'll miss the start of the regular season as a result of the injury. It's not yet clear when he'll begin working at spring training or when he'll be ready to return to game action. The right-hander made four relief appearances for Toronto last season and allowed one earned run over six innings.
