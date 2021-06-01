Murphy (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.
Murphy began a rehab assignment May 24 and made three relief appearances for Low-A Dunedin. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings during that time. The right-hander will now face Triple-A talent and could be nearing his return to the major-league mound.
