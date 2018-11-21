Murphy was added to Toronto's 40-man roster Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murphy was named the Florida State League pitcher of the year in 2018, per Davidi, and the Blue Jays evidently feel as though he's worth protecting from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old prospect figures to start the 2019 campaign at Double-A New Hampshire.

Our Latest Stories